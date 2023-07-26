Ronald M. ‘Sam’ Lofgren, 94, of St. Charles, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville, IL.

Sam was born November 20, 1928, in Rockford, IL, the son of Martin and Astrid (Carlson) Lofgren. He married Carolyn Elizabeth Skinner on September 29, 1956, in Greenville, IL, and they were married for over 66 blessed years.

Ronald, the eldest of five brothers, was fondly known as ‘Sam.’ He graduated from Rockford East High School and Millikin University.

After graduation, he served in the army for two years; once honorably discharged, he then married the love of his life, Carolyn and began a 36-year employment at Continental Can Company.

The love for his family, especially his grandchildren was undeniable. He loved spending time with them and they with him. He was a great family man.

Sam’s favorite pastime was golfing, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He played many years at the Village Links in Glen Ellyn, IL and in a golf league through his work. He particularly loved playing in the annual Labor Day Tournament at Greenville Country Club.

Sam will be greatly missed by family, friends and all that truly knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Ragnar, Gordon, Roger, and Larry Lofgren.

Surviving Sam are his wife, Carolyn Lofgren of St. Charles, IL; children, Michael (Patti) Lofgren of Houston, TX and Lauri (Doug) James of Whitefish Bay, WI; grandchildren, Kevin James, Andrew James, and Grace James of Chicago, IL, Eric Lofgren of Mason, TX, Sean Lofgren of Austin, TX; great grandchild, Averie; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Lofgren of MacFarland, WI and Elizabeth Lofgren of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL.

Memorials may be sent to Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association, Bradford National Bank, c/o Penny Slatton, 100 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, please donate to the Mt. Auburn Cemetery in memory of Sam.

The family has entrusted Assalley Funeral Homes with the ceremonies.

