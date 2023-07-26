Roy L. Terveer, 88, of New Baden, died Monday, July 24, 2023 at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden. He was born December 4, 1934 in St. Libory, the son of Robert and Mary, nee Schroeder, Terveer. He married Deloras C. Buss September 23, 1959 in St. Libory and she preceded him in death on July 18, 2015.

He is survived by his children, Don (Cindy) Terveer of New Baden, Debbie (Jeff) Kramer of Bowling Green, OH, Mark (Amy) Terveer of Collinsville, and Melissa (Joe) Cruz of New Market, AL; grandchildren, Brent (Callie) Terveer, Brittany (special friend, Bill Perkins) Terveer, Nathan (Kathleen) Gay, Matthew Kramer, Jacob (Taylor) Terveer, Kamryn (special friend, Nick McKnight) Terveer, Loren (special friend, Joe McKinnon) Terveer, Gage Terveer, Bailey Terveer, Zak Arban, and Allyson (special friend, Justin Roberts) Arban; great-grandchildren, Henley, Heath, and Hayes Terveer, Callahan Terveer, Kinsley Roberts; and anxiously awaiting the arrival of Amari Perkins; a sister, Estelle (Daniel) Dalman; two brothers, Robert (Diane) Terveer and Paul Terveer; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol Terveer, Ruth Buss, and Jerome & Judy Buss. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Aliyah Perkins; two brothers, Dan Terveer and Arthur Terveer; a sister, Rita Rulevish; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rosemary Terveer, Roger Rulevish, Ray & Marilyn Buss, and Andrew Buss.

Mr. Terveer was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After serving his country, he worked his way towards becoming a Regional Manager for Tractor Supply Company. Upon moving back to the area, he became owner/operator of Terveer Ford in Mascoutah. In his retirement years, he enjoyed driving a school bus for the Wesclin School District. Roy was a member of St. George Parish in New Baden and the American Legion Post 683 in St. Libory. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals or trying his hand at a good game of euchre or pinnacle.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Gene Neff officiating.

Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden and again on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clinton Manor Living Center or the St. George Cemetery Fund and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences

may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.