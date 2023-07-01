Shelly A. Goodin, 59, of Smithboro, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Rex Allen and Phyllis Kay (Wehrle) Harris. She graduated from Mulberry Grove High School, with the class of 1982.

After graduation, she attended beauty and modeling school and the Woodridge Business institute. She was an avid gardener of vegetables and florals, enjoyed watching the hummingbirds around the feeders in her backyard, loved to cook for family and friends, and spend as much time with her grandbabies as possible. She was very loving, caring, and family oriented, always having your back with a helping hand or a supportive or encouraging word.

Shelly was preceded in death by her mother, Kay ‘Gibble’ Harris.

She is survived by her father, Rex Harris of Mulberry Grove; children, Cray (Lyndsey) Goodin of Mulberry Grove, Elias Goodin of Mulberry Grove, Jesse Blankenship of Mulberry Grove, Madeline Boatright of Keyesport; longtime companion, Tim Ennen of Smithboro; grandchildren, Bennett and Rori Goodin of Mulberry Grove; sisters, Peggy (Lee Roy) Blankenship of Keyesport and Dixie Harris of Vandalia; loving nieces, nephew, and extended family and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family requests memorials be mailed to the Columbus Baptist Church, 525 N. 60th, Keyesport, IL 62253. In memory of Shelly, please donate to the designated memorial, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the arrangements.

Please visit https://assalleyfuneralhomes.com/ to share memories or offer condolences to the family.