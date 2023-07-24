Sylvia J. Hyde, nee Santel, age 85, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born January 8, 1938 in Damiansville, a daughter of the late Ben and Frances, nee Grapperhaus, Santel.

She married Harold Wayne Hyde on May 17, 1958 at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville and he preceded her in death on February 15, 1970.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Rita (Pete) Taylor and Viola (Virgil) Hemker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Sylvia, nee Blythe, Hyde; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim (Deanie) Hyde, John (Laverne) Hyde, Judy Weaver, Doyle Taylor, and Donna Hyde.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Lisa Hyde, Patrick (Arlene) Hyde, Christopher (Stefanie) Hyde, Lori (Tim) Walker, Brian Hyde, Amy (Keith) Turnbull, and Jonathan (Kaori) Hyde; grandchildren, Sara (Phil) Elfrink, Michael (Caiyan Jiang) Hyde, Jessica (Ken) Welsch, Paul Hyde, Deanna Hyde, Ryan (Amanda) Hyde, John Hyde, Christina (Aidan Johnson) Turnbull, Jared Hyde, Lili Hyde, and Ellie Hyde; great-grandchildren, Blake and Logan Welsch, Sylvia and Rosalia Elfrink, and Shandon Chen; siblings, Rose (Lavern) Kuhl and Dorothy (Don) Bollmeier; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty Taylor, Carol (Tom) Wright, Tom Hyde, and John Weaver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sylvia had an attention to detail and commitment to excellence retiring as a Quality Inspector from Jim’s Formal Wear in Trenton. Sylvia was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and she generously shared her voice as member of the church’s Choir and found fulfillment in serving as part of the Altar Sodality. Sylvia had a multitude of hobbies and interests. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, cheering for her favorite baseball team. In her leisure time, Sylvia enjoyed quilting, tending to her flourishing garden, immersing herself in books, observing the beauty of birds, and challenging her mind with puzzles. She especially enjoyed crafting with her beloved grandchildren, creating lasting memories.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. George Zieba presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or St. Mary Catholic Church or will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.