Thomas “Tom” Edward Bohle, 85, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Aspen Creek of Troy in Troy, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church, Vandalia, IL, with Father Seth Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday at the church. Memorials: Mother of Dolors Catholic Church. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

He was born Saturday, December 25, 1937, in Bond County, IL, the son of William Herman & Lillian (Ernst) Bohle. He worked as a Crane Packing Machinist for more than 40 years, served his country in the United States Army from 1959 – 1961; and was a member of Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia.

He is survived by: Special Friend – Mary Jo Ritter, Vandalia, IL; Sons – Dennis Bohle & Marcia, Maryville, IL and Jeffrey Bohle & Robin, Greenville, IL; Grandchildren – Erik Bohle & Kacee, Katelyn Kircher & Cody, Jake Bohle & Ryann, Kyle and Adam Bohle; Great Grandchildren – Hudson, Jasper, Juliette and Della Bohle and Koe Kircher; Brothers – Harry Bohle & Luella, Walter Bohle & Shirley, and Roy Bohle & Carole, all of Greenville, IL.

Preceded in death by: Parents; Brothers – Joseph and Sam Bohle; Sisters – Donna and Mary Margaret.