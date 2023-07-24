Vernon L. Steiner, age 93 of Pocahontas, IL, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Alhambra Rehab & Health Care, Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Sunday, July 20, 1930, in Grantfork, IL, the son of Leo and Aline (nee Niggli) Steiner.

On Sunday, November 20, 1955, he married Lois L. Steiner nee Gause at E & R Church, Grantfork, Illinois, who passed away on Friday, April 11, 2014.

He was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ, Vernon served in various ministries at the church including Church Choir, Adams & Eves, Men’s Fellowship and Church Council; he also served as Trustee for Leef Township for many years..

Vernon Steiner was born and raised on the family’s dairy farm east of Grantfork, in Madison County. He attended Fairview Country School until he graduated from eighth grade. He then worked exclusively on the farm until shortly after his marriage. Vernon and his bride resided on the 160 acres he bought from his father where he built a thriving dairy farm just two miles north of Leo Steiner’s homestead. In 1982, the cattle were sold and replaced for a short time with beef cattle. He continued grain farming up to the timeof his death. From 1986 until 2000 he worked for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association as a milk tester. Vernon and Lois enjoyed card playing with friends, local dances and a trip to Alaska. He enjoyed the local and state fairs and after his wife died, he traveled to New York City in 2014, a trip to Alaska in 2016, and Miami in 2019. Vernon’s hobbies included collecting “bitters” bottles, wine making, playing cards with anyone who’d sit at his table and golfing.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Lynda M. (Lincoln) Brill, Indianapolis, IN

Daughter – Brenda J. (Ernie) Priesmeyer, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Annette A. (Kent) Ambuehl, Sorento, IL

Son – Ocie K. (Indira) Steiner, Moro, IL

Grandchild – Emily A. (Solomon) Brown, Vandalia, IL

Grandchild – Rebecca M. Brill, Indianapolis, IN

Grandchild – James T. (Fiancee Victoria Everett) Ambuehl, Saint Charles, MO

Grandchild – Adam T. (Abbey) Brill, Indianapolis, IN

Grandchild – Andrew L. Brill, Denver, CO

Grandchild – Hope L. (Chris) Noel, Miami Shores, FL

Grandchild – Peter R. Brill, Denver, CO

Grandchild – Ian B. Steiner, Moro, IL

Grandchild – Orissa G. Steiner, Moro, IL

Great Grandchild – Zion Noel, Miami Shores, FL

Sister – Carol I. Bottum, Columbus, NE

Sister – Lois E. (Orville) Riepshoff, Grantfork, IL

Brother – David P. (Audrey) Steiner, Alhambra, IL

Sister-In-Law – JoAnn M. Steiner, Highland, IL

Brother-In-Law – Marvin E. Neumann, Pocahontas, IL

Sister-In-Law – Betty J. Steiner, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Leo Alvin Steiner – Died 3/15/1986

Mother – Aline Anna (nee Niggli) Steiner – Died 8/30/1996

Wife – Lois L. (nee Gause) Steiner – Died 4/11/2014

Sister – Margery J. Wieseman – Died 5/7/1992

Brother – Alvin P. Steiner – Died 9/7/2016

Sister – Doris J. Neumann – Died 8/23/2012

Brother – Earl K. Steiner – Died 8/31/2017

Brother-In-Law – Walt H. Wieseman – Died 1/30/2012

Brother-In-Law – Duane O. Suess – Died 7/30/1991

Brother-In-Law – Robert O. Bottum – Died 3/28/2012.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hoyleton Youth and Family Services or Grantfork United Church of Christ.