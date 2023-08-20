Carl J. Neier, age 86 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, August 7, 1937, in Highland, IL, the son of Gerald and Josephine (nee Essenpreis) Neier.

On Saturday, July 11, 1964, he married Anna May C. (nee Frey) Neier at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus Council 1580, Highland; St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Board; Operators Local 399, Wood River; Lee Iten Post 439-American Legion, Highland; National Rifle Assoc; former Holy Name Society.

Carl was born and raised at Highland, IL; graduated from St. Paul High School in 1955. He was a US Army Veteran from 1960 to 1962. He had worked for Jakel Manufacturing, Highland Machine and Screw, and E. St. Louis Bank. He then began working for the City of Highland, as a power plant operator in the electric department from 1970 and retired in 1999. He enjoyed motorcycle riding until into his 70’s, target shooting, reading about history, listening to talk radio and was a car enthusiast.

Survivors include:

Son – Gerald A. (Sandra) Neier, Whitesboro, NY

Son – Daniel C. (Judy) Neier, Highland, IL

Son – David W. (Michelle) Neier, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Roger J. Neier, Highland, IL

Daughter – Karen M. (Tyler) Caraway, Bloomington, IL

Grandchild – Kelsey B. Neier, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Matthew D. Neier, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Alex D. Neier, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Ashley L. Neier, Whitesboro, NY

Grandchild – Cooper K. Caraway, Bloomington, IL

Grandchild – Mason C. Caraway, Bloomington, IL

Grandchild – Nicole K. (Steven) Ford, Clinton, NY

Grandchild – Jeffrey D. R. (McKenzie) Kistner, Utica, NY

Great Grandchild – Adam J. Kistner

Great Grandchild – Luke A. Kistner

Great Grandchild – Olivia P. Ford

Sister – Sister M. Geraldine Neier SSND, St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Gerald “Jeff” Neier – Died 11/28/1966

Mother – Josephine I. (nee Essenpreis) Neier – Died 4/9/1983

Wife – Anna May C. (nee Frey) Neier – Died 07/31/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Educational Foundation.