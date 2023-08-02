Carol A. Cummins, 78, of Summerfield, IL, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

She was born at home on August 14, 1944, in Collinsville, IL, to Calvin Knott and Irene Getz. Carol married Robert “Bobby” Cummins on July 4, 2001, at their home in Summerfield, IL.

Carol has lived in Summerfield, IL, since 1963, after moving from Collinsville where she grew up and went to Collinsville High School. She attended West Gate Baptist Church in Trenton, IL.

Carol was a woman with many interests as she enjoyed playing BINGO, going bowling, swimming, riding on the motorcycle with her husband, Bobby, and going to yard sales. She also loved getting her hair done at the salon and spending time with her family, especially her great grandkids. An outspoken woman, Carol was never afraid to tell you what was on her mind. She never met a stranger; If Carol had never met you, she would strike up a conversation and get to know you. Carol was a caring and generous woman who loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Knott; mother, Irene Green; step father, Herman Green; brother, Raleigh Harris Sr; sister, Dorothy Jean King; and brother-in-law, Randy Sonsoucie.

Carol is survived by her husband of 22 years, Bobby Cummins; son, Kenneth “Kenny” (Michelle) Willmann; grandchildren, Nathan (Jackie) Willmann, Chad (JD) Willmann, Jessica (Austin) Litteken; great grandchildren, Conner, Bentley, Ruby, Hayes, Mallory; siblings, Sharon (David) Sonsoucie, Vickie Sonsoucie, Gary (Shaunna) Green, Randy (Stacey) Green; many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Visitation: Friday, August 4, 2023, from 8:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

A luncheon will be held at 12:00 pm, following the visitation, at the Summerfield Lions Club.

Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL