Chantel Alyssa White, 27, of Summerfield, Florida passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at her residence. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Hillsboro, IL. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Olive Hill Cemetery in Coffeen, IL. Her father, Pastor Troy White, of Back to Life Church in Coffeen, IL, and Pastor Kyle Blackerby will officiate.

Ms. White was born February 14, 1996 In Litchfield, IL to Troy White and Kim (Matich) Randolph. She was a 2014 graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL and attended dental hygienist school for one year. She was a member of the Baptist Faith. She was employed as a Property Manager and was Self Employed. During her life she lived in Coffeen and Hillsboro, IL and Florida.

Chantel is survived by her Father, Troy (wife Melody) White of Coffeen, IL; Mother, Kim (husband, Gary) Randolph of St. Louis, MO; Siblings, Craig (wife, Ashley) Steed of Hillsboro, IL; Brittany White of St Elmo, IL; Maxwell Randolph of Colorado; Kevin (wife, Bridget) White of Hillsboro, IL, and Mandy (husband, Schylar) Fuller of Coffeen, IL; Paternal Grandparents, Tom and Gerri White of Coffeen, IL and Maternal Grandfather, Allan Matich of Elsa, IL; and several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She is preceded by Grandmother, Joyce Matich.

Memorials are suggested to Eden’s Glory PO Box 164, Maryville, IL 62062.