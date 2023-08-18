Charles J. “Charlie” Varel, age 57, of Bartelso, and resident of Murray Development Center in Centralia, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon.

He was born October 12, 1965 in Breese, a son of the late Jerome and Dolores “Toots”, nee Santel, Varel.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his siblings, Carl Varel and Shirley Varel.

Charlie is survived by his siblings, Sharon (Leo) Schulte, Mike “Rex” Varel, Ben (Carla) Varel, Steve (Jill) Varel, Jeff “Lefty” Varel, Scott (Kathy) Varel, and Shelly (Todd) Winkeler, all of Bartelso and nieces and nephews.

Charlie was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. Thomas Lugge presiding. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery in Bartelso.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Murray Parents Association and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.