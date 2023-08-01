Crystal Lynn Bell, age 48 of Kincaid, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Taylorville Township.

Crystal was born May 18, 1975, in Highland, Illinois, daughter of Gary Eugene Kircher and Susan Marie Klitzing Kircher. Crystal was raised in St. Jacob, Illinois, attended the local schools, and graduated from Triad High School. She went on to Kaskaskia College, earned her degree and was a dental assistant.

Crystal and Kenneth Dale Reeves were united in marriage. She was mainly a homemaker, caring for her grandchildren and pit bulls. She loved heavy metal music, wrestling, anything roses or with a rose on it, unicorns, and butterflies.

Surviving are her children: Tre Callahen of St. Jacob, Illinois, Sabrina Kehrer and husband Robert of Kincaid, Illinois, Chance Evans of Greenville, Illinois, and 3 step-daughters: April, Jenny, and Rachelle.

Loving grandmother to Arinna and Alexander.

She was one of 6 children growing up, 5 surviving siblings are: Jessica Kircher and husband Todd of North Carolina, Joseph Kircher and wife Shena of Smithboro, Illinois, Matthew Cooper of St. Jacob, IL, Jetty Kircher and Kris of Bloomington, IL, and Angel Kircher of Collinsville, IL.

Please make memorials to Pitt Bull Rescue https://pitbull.rescueme.org/Missouri in her memory.

Funeral will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor Steve Pichaske officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Saturday at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home.

