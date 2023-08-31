Dr. Bernard L. “Barney” Sinner, DMD, age 79, of Lutz, Florida, and formerly of Breese, died July 3, 2023 at home with his loving family by his side.

He was born December 6, 1943 to the late Monica, nee Hackett, and Dr. Bernard Sinner, Sr., MD. Barney is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Sinner, nee Grimm, of Lutz, Florida, whom he married September 18, 1971; daughter, Laura (Keith) Toennies of Breese; grandchildren, Daniel Jackson, Jeffery Jackson, and Amanda Jackson, and Alyson (Logan) Isaac, Zachary (Nikole) Toennies, and Madison Toennies; great-grandchildren, Lily Madison Jackson, Elliana Nelson, Sloan Isaac, and Decker and Dawson Toennies; siblings, Patrick (Maria) Sinner, James (Patricia) Sinner, Michael (Teena) Sinner, and Joan (Tom) Kletzker; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Jackson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Miles and Vera, nee Borchardt, Grimm; sister-in-law, Terry Hellar; uncle, Ed Hacket; and niece, Molly Blum.

Dr. Sinner’s journey was marked by notable accomplishments and a commitment to his profession. He graduated in 1961 from CBC in St. Louis and went on to earn his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Washington University. After serving four dedicated years in the United States Navy Dental Corps, he opened his own dental practice in Breese, where he tirelessly served his community for thirty-five years. In 2009, his pursuit of service led him to Lutz, FL, where he became a dentist for a correctional center in Zephyrhills, FL. His dedication to dentistry was evident through his active participation in various Dental Association meetings across the United States. He was a member St. Augustine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, and was also a member of esteemed organizations including the American Dental Association and Lions Club.

Barney’s benevolent spirit extended to his patients, his passions, and his pursuits. He found immense joy in tending to his patients’ dental health, sharing laughter and comfort with each visit. His infectious enthusiasm for Disney World, his unwavering support for University of South Florida Football and Basketball, and his quiet moments spent in bookstores spoke to his diverse interests and zest for life.

In accordance with his wishes, Dr. Sinner’s legacy of learning will continue as he generously donated his body to science.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and will by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is assisting the family locally.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.