Earl W. Thiems, 86, of New Douglas, Illinois, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Visitation from 10 AM to 12 noon on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, funeral services at 12 noon on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, with burial in New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to either the First Baptist Church of Highland, IL, the New Douglas Fire Department, or to the American Cancer Society.

