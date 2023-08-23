Elizabeth Anne “Liz” Reilman, 35, of New Baden, died Monday, August 21, 2023. She was born October 27, 1987 in Longview, TX, the daughter of Robert “Bob” and Monica, nee Young, Marsh. She married Ryan Reilman September 3, 2011 in Highland and he survives in New Baden.

In addition to her husband of 11 years, Ryan Patrick Reilman of New Baden, she is survived by three children, Emma, Ellie Jo and Lincoln; her parents, Bob & Monica Jean Marsh of New Baden; three sisters, Katie Marsh of Trenton CILA, Roberta “Bobbe” (Ryan) Venhaus of Trenton, and Mandee (Donovan) Klein of Goddard, KS; her brother, Timothy (Lori) Marsh of Highland; her fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law, Michael (Terri) Reilman and Teri (John) Scott; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Matt Reilman, Ashley & Dale Korte, Ginger & Ben Shroyer, Erika Rudolf, and Morgan & Seth Yount; her nieces and nephews that she loved very much, Ava, Abigail, Timothy, Reese, Keagan, Olivia, Shane, Reagan, Maria, Zoe Grace, Piersyn, Halstyn, Kammi, Nolan, Hayden, Hunter, Hannah, Amelia, & Leo.

Liz was employed at Willow Walk Learning Center in Trenton. She was a 2006 graduate of Wesclin High School where she played both volleyball and soccer, then attended Greenville College where she majored in physical education and played soccer. Liz was a member of Grace Community Baptist Church in Trenton.

Visitation will be held at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Grace Community Baptist Church in Trenton from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 am Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Grace Community Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in New Baden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Liz to her family for her children, checks payable to Ryan Reilman.

