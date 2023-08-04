Forrest (Mickey) Finn, 86, of Benbrook, Texas passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Born July 19,1937 in Princeton, Illinois to Gene and Virginia Finn. He married Carolyn Venable on April 22, 1986 in Fort Worth, Texas.

He is survived by two sons, Michael (Sherrie) of Hillsboro, Illinois, Patrick ( Lori Ann) of Fillmore, MO.

One stepson Gregory Venable (Kristin) Aledo,TX, one brother Stephen of Zellwood, FL. Six grandchildren, Mikali, Niki, Jeremy, Melissa, Jason, and Jake. Two great-granddaughters, Everly and Brynlee.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one stepson, Brian Venable.

Forrie graduated from Princeton High School in 1955, where he played on the State Championship basketball team, qualified for State in track and played football. He then served in the U.S. Air Force, before returning and graduating from Greenville College. He taught several years in the Vandalia Illinois School system before starting his own businesses. He sold his manufacturing company in 2010 and then enjoyed traveling and playing golf.

Services for Forrest are Wednesday August 9, 2023 at 9:00am at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76134.

Burial to follow at DFW National Cemetery 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.