Gary J. Jansen, age 68, of Breese, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at home surround by his family.

He was born August 23, 1954 in Breese, a son of the late August and Theodolinda “Linda”, nee Voss, Jansen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy Jansen and August Jansen in infancy and Daniel Jansen.

Gary is survived by his children, Jason (friend, Lacy Toennies) Jansen of Dix, Amanda (Rick) Loepker of Bartelso, Jeremy Jansen of Breese, and Amber (Ian) Brooke of Breese; grandchildren, Aimee and Sage Jansen, Jalen, Kyren, and Trena Loepker, and Kaylee, Camden, and Cooper Brooke; siblings, Sr. Linda Jansen, SSND of St. Louis, Virgil (Diane) Jansen of Germantown, Judy (Arnold) Huelsmann of Trenton, Helen Jansen of St. Louis, Mary (Chris) Williams of Independence, MO, Pat (Gay) Jansen of Breese, Philip Jansen of Augusta, GA, Susie (Dennis) Wagner of Fairview Heights, and Tim (Melissa) Jansen of Charleston, SC; sister-in-law, Lou Jansen of Carlyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary retired as a farmer and formerly worked at Strat-O-Span Buildings in Breese. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869 and was a former Grand Knight, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Bishop Althoff Assembly, and Clinton County Farm Bureau. Gary enjoyed playing pinochle in the Thursday night group at the KC Hall, bowling, and going to his grandchildren’s events.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding.

Visitation will be Friday, August 18, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869 and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.