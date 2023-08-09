Gene A. Daiber, age 80 of Marine, IL, died Monday, August 7, 2023, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, April 28, 1943, in Highland, IL, the son of August and Otha (nee Mayer) Daiber.

On Saturday, December 22, 1984, he married Lillian L. Daiber nee Steiner, at Salem United Church of Christ-Alhambra, IL, who survives.

He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church; Illinois Farm Bureau (Board Member-25 years); Madison County District Soil & Water Board (25 years); St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery (Caretaker-Many Years).

Gene was born in Highland, IL, grew up on the family farm south of Marine and graduated from Triad High School, in 1961. He and his mother operated the farm for 10 years. Then he owned operated the farm as “Daiber Farms, Inc., until retiring in 2014. He was a Pioneer Seed dealer. He and Lillian travelled in a motor home for four years, to Florida, California and many other destinations. They enjoyed train and bus trips across Canada. He was an avid record keeper, hunter and loved fishing in Canada and the Bayou. He was known for his ability to fry the best fried fish.

Survivors include:

Wife – Lillian L. (nee Steiner) Daiber, Marine, IL

Daughter – Barbara S. (Thomas) Eberhart, Highland, IL

Daughter – Sandra J. (Michael) Leitschuh, Highland, IL

Daughter – Ellen M. (Victor) Mitchell, Highland, IL

Daughter – Carla A. (Mikeiel) Muniz, Marine, IL

Son-In-Law – Ronald E. Hunsche, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Brent (Tonya) Hunsche, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Jeremy (Angel) Leitschuh, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Brad (Rachel) Leitschuh, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Jamie (Jared) Schwarz, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Kristin (Scott) Steffey, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Amber (David) Stewart, Oklahoma,

Grandchild – Aubrey (Andy) Hazelet, Billings, MT

Grandchild – Alex (Autumn) Mitchell, Missouri,

Grandchild – Erin (Mitchell) Gilman, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Grant Hoedebecke, Des Moines, IA

Grandchild – Hadyn Jackson, Marine, IL

Great Grandchildren – 23

Sister – Sharon Lee Daiber (twin), Marine, IL

Sister – Shirley Ann Daiber (twin) , Aviston, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – August S. Daiber – Died 10/20/1965

Mother – Otha J. (nee Mayer) Daiber – Died 3/11/1975

Daughter – Janet B. Hunsche – Died 4/21/2016

Sister – Rita Marie Daiber – Infant 1 month old – Died 12/30/1936.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL, Father John P. Beveridge, Parachial Administrator, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hoyleton Chidlren’s Home or Kinder Cottage, E. St. Louis, IL.