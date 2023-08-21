James J. “Jim” Tebbe, age 84, of St. Rose, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 22, 1938, in St. Rose, he was the son of the late Leo H. and Regina (nee Detmer) Tebbe. On July 6, 1960, he united in marriage with Elvira “Toots” (nee Ribbing) Tebbe at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston.

Survived by his devoted wife, Toots, his children: Gary (Jean) Tebbe of St. Rose, Terry (Tracey) Tebbe of Aviston, Bill (Sherry) Tebbe of St. Rose, and Susan (Jeff) McCray of St. Rose. His legacy extends to his cherished grandchildren: Chad (Melissa) Tebbe, Cody (Karlie) Tebbe, Michael (Jessica) Tebbe, Zachary Tebbe, Jared (Kalika) Tebbe, Jacob Tebbe, Mackenzie McCray, Lindsay (fiancé Andrew Fugetta) McCray, and Collin McCray. Jim’s great-grandchildren include James and Addisyn Tebbe, Hallie Tebbe, Autumn and Ezra Tebbe, and Willa Rose Tebbe. He is survived by siblings Paul Tebbe of Staunton, Joan Kohlbrecher of St. Rose, Charlie Tebbe of Jamestown, and Dan (Marilyn) Tebbe of St. Rose, as well as by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rita Tebbe of St. Rose, Ruth Ann “Babe” (Vic) Jansen of Breese, and Dan (Martha) Ribbing of Aviston: and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his infant twin daughters, Donna Mary Tebbe and Darlene Mary Tebbe (11/21/1962), and his grandson, Nicholas Tebbe. He was also preceded by his siblings Rich Tebbe and Pat Stallard. Further preceding him were his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vince and Marie (nee Venhaus) Ribbing, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Martha Tebbe, Clarence “Butch” Kohlbrecher, Jim Ribbing, Marilyn Ribbing, and Janet (Harry) Willmann.

Jim’s earlier years saw him and Toots as owners/operators of the Supreme Ice Cream Shop in Aviston. He had a diverse career, from driving a Hill Bakery Route and hauling milk for Fritz Wolters Truck Service to eventually owning and operating Tebbe Insurance, Kaskaskia Valley Real Estate Sales, and becoming renowned for Tebbe Appraisals, where he eventually retired. His memberships included St. Rose Catholic Church and Holy Name, St. Rose Development Club, Carlyle Knights of Columbus Council 1382, and a former role on the Clinton County Co-op Board of Trustees for twenty-nine years.

He found joy in farming, fishing, playing euchre, and watching westerns, particularly those featuring John Wayne. A collector and restorer of Allis Chalmers tractors, he also shared a love for music, particularly his Wednesday night practice sessions with his band, Jamestown Band. His musical talents brought entertainment to weekend festivities across the area alongside his sons and daughter.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose, presided by Fr. James Buerster. Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese, and again on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation, at church, or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the Tebbe family.

