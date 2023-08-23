James “Jimmy” Britt, age 68 of Carlyle, passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

He was born on October 19, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Roy Britt and Rachel (Stephens) Branson.

Mr. Britt was a talented artist who loved to paint, play cards and dominoes, and work on puzzles. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was working in his yard, traveling and camping in his RV, going on Carlyle Lake, or fishing. Jimmy proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and United States Army. He retired from Scott Air Force Base, where he worked in the commissary. Jimmy used his artistic talents to paint a mural in the produce department of the commissary.

Mr. Britt is survived by his son, Jason Britt; his siblings, Brenda Woods and husband Gerald, Richard Britt, Ann Schmitz and husband Ron, and Zachary Branson and wife Angela; his aunt, Helen Miller; his uncle, James Stephens; and many nieces and nephews. The Britt family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers with Residential Hospice and Barnes Jewish Hospital for the love, comfort, and support they provided.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at 1:30 P.M. on Monday. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Online condolences may be shared with the Britt family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.