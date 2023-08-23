Jeanette C. Benhoff, age 92, of St. Rose, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Breese Caring First Nursing Home. She was born July 5, 1931 in St. Rose Twp, daughter of Edward and Christine (Wilke) Schrage. She married Paul F. Benhoff June 2, 1954 in St. Rose and he preceded her in death July 16, 2012.

She is survived by her children, Matthew (Patsie) Benhoff of St. Rose, Marilyn (Alan) Schorfheide of Houston, TX, Steven (Margaret) Benhoff of Troy, and Debra (John Elliott) Benhoff of Hillsboro, MO; a daughter-in-law, Deborah (Robert) Wilke of St. Rose; 12 grandchildren, Justin (Pam) Benhoff, Eric (Abby) Benhoff, Ryan (Kim) Benhoff, Dan (Amanda) Benhoff, Craig (Casey) Benhoff, Paul (Annie) Schorfheide, Alyssa (Luke) Wilke, Kate (Chris Gendron) Benhoff, Mark Schorfheide (Kassandra Paape), Mary Benhoff (Kevin Doyle), Patrick Elliott and Gerson Elliott; and 17 great-grandchildren; siblings Marcie (Rich) Hacker of Albers, Mike Schrage, Ed (Agnes) Schrage, both of St. Rose; Sister Angela Schrage ASC of Belleville, and Barb (Frank) Zaloga of Pocahontas; and sister-in-law, Romy Schrage of Highland.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Benhoff; siblings Sister Mary Ann Schrage ASC and Ray Schrage, a godchild, Chris Schrage; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Catherine & Joseph Kampwerth, Alvin & Frieda Benhoff, Robert Benhoff, Cletus Benhoff, Agnes & Alfred Kampwerth, and Dolores & Lawrence Pingsterhaus.

Mrs. Benhoff was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Rose Parish, Altar Sodality and was a Eucharistic Minister, St. Rose Development Club, and Catholic Fraternal Life in St. Rose. She was a devoted member of Daughters of Isabella Precious Blood Circle 718 and the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary in Breese.

Jeanette was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She made the best oatmeal, chocolate chip cookies which could always be found in her freezer. Jeanette was an avid quilter. She made many quilts for her family and parish. Jeanette was very faith filled and shared that deep faith and love of the Lord by teaching young children in the PSR program for 25 years. She was also involved in the RCIA program. Jeanette was an active member of Just Faith and Faith Formation. She served as a sacristan for St. Rose Church for numerous years. She was a Prayer Associate for the Precious Blood Sisters. Paul and Jeanette also served as foster parents and hosted exchange students in their home. The exchange students led to travels to Japan and Germany. She always had a smile to share and found the good in all.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Burial will be at a later date in St. Rose Cemetery in St. Rose.

Visitation will be Friday, August 25, 2023 from 8:30 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Parish, Mater Dei Catholic High School, or Community Link and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

