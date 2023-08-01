Jessica Lynn Theodor, age 39 of Pocahontas, Illinois, passed away in a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Memorials may be made to the Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire / EMS in honor of Jessica. Please mail memorials to PO Box 217, Pocahontas, Illinois 62275.

Jessica Lynn, the daughter of Michael Lynn Goes and Jeri Lynn (Theodor) Goes, was born November 22, 1983, in Maryville, Illinois. Jessica grew up in Pocahontas, attended Pocahontas schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 2002. She attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and got a degree in business. Jessica worked for Dr. Penn office and currently at Bass – Mollett Publishers (Messenger Company) in Greenville. She was proud to be a volunteer EMT for Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire Department. She also served as a trustee on the board.

Jessica loved spending time with her family, friends, and her cats aka furbabies. She enjoyed taking her mustang out for joy rides, photography, wildlife, and being with her work family at Bass-Mollett.

She is survived by her parents, maternal grandparents Gerald and Barbara Theodor and Robert and Carol Robbins, many aunts and uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Virgil and Elizabeth Goes.

Share a picture, memory, or a condolence to the family by visiting www.donnellwiegand.com