June L. Beel, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at her home in Murfreesboro, TN.

She was born on Sunday, June 21, 1936, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Waldo and Grace (nee Riggs) Luehm.

On Saturday, August 28, 1954, she married Clinton Jacob “Jake” Beel, at E & R Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

Mrs. Beel was born and raised in Highland, graduated from Highland High School in 1954. From 1960 to 1998, June and Jake lived in many states and two countries. In 1998, they settled in Murfreesboro, TN. She owned and operated a antique business for many years. She enjoyed her grandchildren, their Maltese pet dogs, cooking and travelling.

Survivors include:

Husband – Clinton Jacob “Jake” Beel, Murfreesboro, TN

Son – R. Jay (Melinda N.) Beel, LasCassas, TN

Grandchild – Susan E. (Jordan) Hoganson, Smyrna, TN

Grandchild – Clint B. Beel, Farmington, MO

Grandchild – Carl B. (Alison) Beel, Silverdale, WA

Great Grandchild – Bennett Beel, Silverdale, WA

Sister – Jeanette M. (David) Heidemann

Brother – Allen J. (Judy) Luehm, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Waldo E. Luehm – Died 5/19/1977

Mother – Grace C. (nee Riggs) Luehm – Died 6/28/2011

Son – Randal J. Beel – Died 9/28/2015

Sister – Jane D. Carrillon – Died 12/11/2022

Sister – Joyce E. Haislar – Died 5/15/2017.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.