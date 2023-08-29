Kathryn A. “Kathy” Thole, age 76 of Manchester, MO, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Mari de Villa Retirement Center in Chesterfield, MO.

She was born on Friday, October 11, 1946, in Desloge, MO, the daughter of Fulton and Dora (nee Werner) Hunt.

On Saturday, October 7, 1972, she married James J. Thole at Flat River, Missouri, who survives.

She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Church, Manchester, MO; St. Louis University High School (SLUH) Mother’s Club; Route 66 Association of Missouri; National Park Travelers Club (NPTC); Brewery Collectibles Club of America (BCCA).

Kathy was born and raised in Desloge, MO. High school graduate of St. Joseph High School in Farmington, MO (1964). She moved to Brentwood, MO at age 19 in 1965. She worked there initially for National Marine Service (a barge line company), and then later at Color Art Inc. (a printing company) before retiring. She raised their two sons from the mid-1970s to 1990. She and her husband Jim loved to travel the USA. They traveled to all 50 states, and all their capital cities; and also visited 55 National Parks. She and Jim also enjoyed their membership in several organized associations.

Survivors include:

Husband – James J. Thole, Manchester, MO

Son – Nicholas J. (Amy) Thole, Grand Rapids, MI

Son – Neil P. (Sonja) Thole, Manchester, MO

Grandchild – Kaitlyn Thole, Manchester, MO

Grandchild – Colin Thole, Manchester, MO

Grandchild – Alex Thole, Grand Rapids, MI

Grandchild – Lauren Thole, Grand Rapids, MI.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Fulton L. Hunt – Died 12/04/1988

Mother – Dora P. Hunt (nee Werner) – Died 4/12/1997

Brother – Paul Hunt – Died 1/04/1995

Brother – Michael Hunt – Died 5/31/1992

Sister – Helen Drury (nee Hunt) – Died 8/15/2017.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Schrader Funeral Home & Crematory, Ballwin, MO, and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Christ, Prince of Peace Church in Manchester, MO.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Christ, Prince of Peace Church in Manchester, MO, with Rev. Fr. Christopher J. Dunlap, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at 2:30 PM on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis.