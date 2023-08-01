Kim Diane Luscier, age 63 of Greenville, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

Kim Baldwin, the daughter of Wilford and Betty, was born December 5, 1959, in Grangeville, Idaho. Kim graduated from High School and continued her education at Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts. She was an LPN, employed at several different facilities and hospitals caring for people.

Kim and Ralph A. Luscier, Jr. were united in marriage on June 23, 2005. They have enjoyed 17 years together. Kim enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking meals for everyone and spoiling her fur babies Barkley and Skippie. Arts and crafts, wordsearch, and baking are also some of Kim’s favorite things to do. When the kids were growing up, she was their boy scout and girl scout leader.

She is survived by her husband Ralph, children: Steven Kennedy of Greenville, David Kennedy of Maine, Amanda Poole of Florida, and Nichole Sims and husband James of Florida, 3 step-children: Dawn Kohanski, Scott Luscier, and Bebra Leja and husband Bryce. Kim loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jeremiah, Zen, Kaylia, Harper, Nevaeh, Noah, Steven, step-grandchildren: Adam, Ryan, Abbey, Michael, and Jason. Great-grandchildren: Kamdin and step-great Saphira. She is also survived by 5 siblings: Richard Noel, Donna Johnston, Gail Therrien, Mike Baldwin, and Brenda Luff.

Memorials in Kim’s memory may be made to www.passion-4-paws.org. Please share a memory, picture, or leave a condolence online www.donnellwiegand.com Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.