Larry F. Skinner, 77, of Tamalco, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his residence.

Larry was born January 17, 1946, in Tamalco, the son of Fred M. and Etta (Hunter) Skinner. He graduated from Mulberry Grove High School. Larry never married and was a lifelong farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Loyd Skinner, Loretta Mae Skinner, Wayne H. Skinner, and Melvin Skinner.

Larry is survived by his sister-in-law, Joyce Skinner of Pocahontas; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside ceremony will be held at a later date at Payne Cemetery in Keyesport.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with ceremonies.

None