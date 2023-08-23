Larry Finn Linkey, 74, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Larry was born May 27, 1949, in Toledo, OH, the son of Louise and Rosa Linkey.

He married Pauletta Yates, on February 6, 1987, in Paintsville, KY and had been married for over 36 years.

After graduating high school in Toledo, OH, Larry attended college before traveling around the states working for the carnival service. He then moved onto the coal mines in Kentucky, worked bridge construction, and did general carpentry work, among a variety of other jobs through the years. He was a hard worker and a devoted family man and friend. He was a whiz at mathematics, enjoyed fixing computers and setting up computer programs. Many people said he was a ‘jack of all trades.’

Larry decided to make his home in Illinois and has lived here for over 30 years. He enjoyed chatting and making friends with people all around the globe, via the internet. He had a contagious laugh, was a lovable person, and always had a fun time. He will be dearly missed by his family and those who knew him best.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Nathaniel Linkey, and a brother, Louise ‘Peanut’ Linkey.

Surviving, Larry, are his wife, Pauletta Linkey of Mulberry Grove, IL; his son, David Linkey of Toledo, OH; daughters, Jenny (Donnie Van Hoose) of Mulberry Grove, IL, Sabrina Zbinden of Mulberry Grove, IL, and Mercedes (Rudolpho) Cruz Snellville, GA; grandchildren, Laura, Brian, Colin, Joseph, Summer, Zach, Isaiah, and Angel; siblings, Gloria (Kenny) Groch of Florida, Mary Ann (Chester) Woods of Arizona, and Bobby (Sharon) Linkey of Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, the family asks that contributions please be given to their choice of donation.

Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 400 E. Hillview Ave, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.