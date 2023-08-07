Linda Sue Lanter, 67, was born January 8, 1956. She was a one-of-a-kind person who was goal-driven, determined to succeed, full of tenacity, had a great sense of humor and loved to tell a good story. Linda had a strong desire to constantly learn something new regardless of any obstacles. She spent a great deal of her life with a visual impairment, but that did not prevent her from earning an Associate Degree from Kaskaskia College as well as a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from Greenville University. In both programs she achieved high honors. Linda enjoyed long walks around Beckemeyer with her grandson Ryan, gardening with her husband every year, photography (providing her family with many lasting memories), cooking (especially her mother’s spaghetti recipe), sewing, creatively decorating for every single holiday, going on road trips & shopping trips with her sister, rescuing puppies, sharing Cardinal game highlights with her brother, and researching her family genealogy with her aunt. Linda had an incredibly creative soul. She loved sitting in her rocking chair with her husband on their beautiful wrap-around front porch. She loved binge watching Grey’s Anatomy episodes alongside Lexi and Angelina on many of their days and nights together. Linda was especially fulfilled by her years devoted to S.A.V.E. (St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises) as a program director. S.A.V.E. provides many services to the intellectually disabled. This role was one of her greatest passions, spending many hours outside of work coordinating very creative fundraising activities directly benefitting the S.A.V.E. community. Above all, her greatest attribute was her unwavering dedication to her family.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Voyit Lanter, Sally Ann Scherby (mother), John E. Barrett, Sr. (father), Dorothy Barrett (stepmother), Roy Scherby (uncle), Susan Scherby Casey (aunt), Cynthia Hazelwood (sister), Glenn Phelps (brother-in-law), Maria Barrett (sister-in law), Jimmie Hazelwood (nephew), and Jim Rainey (nephew).

Linda is survived by her loving brothers and sisters including John Barrett (Carlyle), Mary Phelps (Belleville), Howard (Lisa) Barrett (Farmersville), Bobbi Sue (Wesely) Hopper (Memphis, TN), Jay (Lisa) Barrett (O’Fallon), Rick Barrett (Howell, MI), and Laura (Gerardo) Gamez (San Antonio, TX).

Linda leaves behind her extended Lanter family of 30 years. She always looked forward to celebrating the Lanter family holidays. Her Lanter family includes Marjory (Jim) Danehy (St. Johns, FL), Denice (Kevin) Brumitt (Wood River), Darla Hetzel (Highland), Brian (Kathy) Lanter (Carlyle), Jodie Lanter (Carlyle) and their several children.

She is also survived by her beloved grandson, Ryan Lanter, and her great-grandson Hudson Lanter. ‘’Huddy’’ was such a light and joy for her; she lovingly referred to him as her ‘’little cutie.’’ Linda is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Dawn (Christopher) Shaw, Christine (John) Hazelwood- Hein; Ryan (Jordan) Rainey; Joshua (Rose) Hopper; Jenie (Andrew) Mowery; Jennifer (Adam) Terrell; Eric (Meghan) Manta; Kimberly Ingram (Chaz); Johnna Barrett (Gavyn); Kara (AJ) Harmon; Jamie, Tyler and Jacob Barrett; Richard, Harrison, Hayden, Liberty, Donovan Barrett; Marissa Gamez, Zachary (Cathleen) Gamez; Carson; Coryn and Brooke Hazelwood; Christopher, Alexis, and Angelina Shaw.

Linda Sue was forever grateful for her faith family at Messiah Lutheran Church. Miss Anna Rowden and Pastor Tim Scharr both made sure Linda was repeatedly lifted with prayers.

Visitation will be held Friday August 11, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle, Illinois.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 12, 2023, at Nordike Funeral Home with graveside services immediately following at Beckemeyer Cemetery. A luncheon will take place at the Carlyle VFW after the graveside services. Family and friends are welcome to attend in celebration of her beautiful life.