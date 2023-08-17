Marianne W. Wade (Hamers), age 91, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born on July 4, 1932 in Aachen, Germany, the daughter of the late Juliana (Schwalge) and Heinz Hamers. She married Dale Wade in Wiesbaden, Germany on November 27, 1954. Dale and Marianne shared 63 years of marriage.

Surviving are her daughters, Gail Wade (John Henss) of Breese and Renee Wade (Ronnie Bell) of Keyesport; her grandchildren, Bailey (Paul) Rinella of Trenton, Max (Karen) Luksetich of Aviston, Jenee Mitchell of Troy, and Maria (Nick) Tannahill of Edwardsville; four great-grandsons, James and Luke Rinella, Alex Mitchell and Leo Luksetich; and sister-in-law, Ruth Timmermann of Carlyle.

Our German firecracker experienced things that we can only imagine during her first couple of decades. Living through war and losing absolutely everything multiple times in her early years had a lasting impact on her.

Marianne dedicated her life to her family. She was always very supportive of Dale in his business career. They traveled the world and enjoyed many years wintering in Florida. She absolutely lived for her days volunteering with the Hospital Auxiliary where she began in the “old hospital” and managed the gift shop in the new one; we think it was 52 years in all. She will be fondly remembered for her dry sense of humor, her complete bluntness and unwavering opinions, sauerbraten, baked goods (cherry delight) and always treats for her boys.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Breese at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023 with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will take place at a later date in St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Du warst so lange bei uns, doch gingest Du zu fruh. Herr, gib ihr die ewige Ruhe und das ewige Licht leuchte ihr. Herr, lass sie ruhen in Frieden. Amen.

You were with us for so long, but you left too soon. Lord give her eternal rest and let eternal light shine on her. Lord, let her rest in peace. Amen.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society or St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary and will be received at the Mass or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.