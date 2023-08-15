Melbern Jannett, age 89 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on August 14, 2023.

Mr. Jannett was born on April 27, 1934, in Carlyle, Illinois to the late Vernon and Pearl (Thornman) Jannett.

Melbern loved to travel and adored his furry friend, Andy. He was also a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Melbern worked as a chemist for many years at Griesedieck Brothers Brewery, and later at Anheuser Busch.

Melbern is survived by his nephews, Randy, David, and Darrell Hardekopf; his close friends and caretakers, Curly and Janis Seiffert; his cousins, Claudia and Don Albers and family, and Ruth and Paul Thoms and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry Jannett; and his sister, Dixie Hardekopf.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, with Fr. George Mauck, presiding. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Friday morning from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Jannett are suggested to St. Mary’s Church for interior renovations, or to the Clinton County Humane Society. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

