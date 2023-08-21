Michael Corson Clare, 83, of Eaton, passed away unexpectedly from long-standing health issues on July 7, 2023. He was born October 4, 1939 in Vandalia, Illinois to Nannette Mae Corson and Hugh Thomas Clare Sr. and was raised in the small town of Greenville, Illinois. Mike graduated from Greenville High School in 1957 and went on to graduate from Regis University with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1983.

In 1962, Mike entered the U.S. Army Security Agency on a three year enlistment, serving in Korea and the Philippines, discharging in 1965 from the Army Personnel Center in Oakland, CA. Mike worked and lived in several areas across the US and after working for United Airlines in Chicago, Mike entered the U.S. Air Force, training at the Air Intelligence Training Center, Lowry AFB, Denver, Colorado.

While living in Denver, in October of 1968, he met Beverley Ann Williams, and on August 16, 1969 they were married in Akron, Colorado. He was stationed in Vietnam in January 1970, returning to the states in December. He continued to serve as an instructor in the Intelligence Division at Lowery AFB for 5 years. Mike and Bev were then sent to Honolulu, HI for 3 years where they adopted a son, Kevin Michael. Upon their return to the US, stationed at Buckley AFB. Mike and Bev adopted a daughter, Mindy Kathleen. He served as a Recruiter and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant, from the US Air Force in 1985.

He and Beverley and their two children moved to Sterling, Colorado where Mike took the position of Coordinator of Records at Northeastern Junior College, for several years, eventually becoming the Director of Records. He retired from NJC in 2000 and moved to Eaton, Colorado in 2001. While residing in Eaton, Mike spent a number of years at Aims Community College in Greeley, Colorado as a curriculum advisor, working on a part time basis and officially retiring from the workforce in 2008.

Mike was a loving husband and father who enjoyed golf, travel, “Dad jokes” and gathering with family and friends.

Mike is survived by his wife, Beverley, son Kevin Michael and his sons – Keoni and Michael Thomas, and his daughter, Mindy Kathleen Clare Rawlings and her daughters – Kaylie and Mya (all of Colorado), his four sisters: Vivian (Bill) Lilly (IL), Nancy (John) Reeder(KS), Susan Khano(IL) Ada Johnson (OK) , and seven nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and parents-in-law, brother – Hugh Thomas Clare Jr and wife, brothers-in law – Emanuel (Amo) Khano, Michael Johnson and Gary Williams, niece Melissa Brown and nephew Brian Reeder.