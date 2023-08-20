Mildred M. Schuchmann, age 97 of Carlyle, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living.

She was born on March 4, 1926, to Elizabeth (Sudholt) and Henry Strieker. She married Robert “Bob” Schuchmann on November 27, 1951, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 1983. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings – Vince Strieker, Linda (John) Rudolph, Elmer Strieker, Gene Strieker, Lawrence (Catherine) Strieker, Lorene (Sylvester “Bud”) Fauke, and Robert (Irene) Strieker; father-in-law and mother-in-law – Clint and Amelia Schuchmann; brother-in-law – Charles (Nelda) Schuchmann, and sister-in-law – Marlene (James) Oatley.

Mrs. Schuchmann is survived by a daughter – Kathy Tucker and husband Carl of Carlyle; three grandchildren – Christopher (Amanda) Tucker, Carrie (Dereck) Green, and Jacob (Elizabeth) Tucker; eight great-grandchildren – Olivia and Easton Tucker, Owynn, Abram, and Tucker Green, and Malachi Snyder, Naomi and Shiloh Tucker; sister-in-law – Evelyn Strieker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a very special neighbor and friend, Diane Edmund; as well as her adopted family of nurses and staff at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living, who lovingly cared for her.

Mrs. Schuchmann was employed at Wee Walker Trimfoot, Inc. in Carlyle until retirement, and then with the City of Carlyle. She loved to stay busy cleaning, sewing, quilting, baking tasty treats for friends and family, and caring for her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Schuchmann are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

