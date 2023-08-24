Nelda Thompson Maroon age 89 of Seymour, MO formerly of Old Ripley, passed away on Monday August 21, 2023 in Springfield, MO. In the Maranatha Village.

Nelda was born on August 4, 1934 in Old Ripley, Illinois to Willis and Virginia (Traub) Thompson. During World War II, the family moved to Larkspur, California where her father worked at the shipyards. After the war, her family moved back to Illinois. She graduated from Greenville, Illinois High School in June of 1952 and married Donald Maroon on October 18, 1952 in Greenville, Illinois, settling in Moline.

Survivors include her three daughters and their spouses: Marci and Randy McCabe, Seymour, MO, Karen and Jerry Boles, Springfield, MO, and Kathy Miller, Moline, IL. Grandchildren are Dustin and Deb Worthington, Tami and Guy Gerard, Jeremy and Teanna McCabe, Jeremy and Danielle Boles, Melissa and Kyle Frevert, Amanda and Mike MacBrayne, and Forrest and Melissa Miller. Nelda has 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Wayne and Debb Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home, Greenville, Illinois, will assist with the graveside services at Brown Cemetery, Old Ripley, Illinois, on 08/28/2023 at 12:00 PM. With Pastor Nancy Wilson officiating.

Nelda’s family would like to thank the Maranatha Village staff and Seasons Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.

For those who desire memorials in Nelda’s memory may be made to Maranatha Village or to Brown Cemetery at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home

