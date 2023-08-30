Pamella Sue (Long) Ellington, 66, of Sorento, passed away unexpectedly at 1:23 a.m. on Tuesday, August

29, 2023, at Hillsboro Area Hospital.

Pam was born September 28, 1956, in Litchfield, the daughter of Wayne William and Mary Lou (Loew)

Long. She graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1975. Pam worked as a caretaker for

most of her life, primarily caring for her mother. She was a lifetime member of the Sorento Presbyterian

Church. Pam loved crocheting, dancing, and Zumba.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Pam is survived by her daughter, Billie (Mathew) Worstell of Greenville; grandchildren, Austin Sorensen,

Evan Worstell, and Reece Worstell; siblings, Gary W. (Christina) Long of Donnellson, Larry D. (Rosella)

Long of Taylor Springs, Ronald L. (Melody) Long of Litchfield, Russell W. Long of Sorento, and Clara L.

(Mike) Jatcko of Litchfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September

1, 2023 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. The funeral ceremony

will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Dee Armes officiating.

Private interment rites will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300,

Rockville, MD 20852, or American Diabetes Association.

