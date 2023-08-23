Ramsae Carr Stricker, age 77, passed away on August 1, 2023, in Orange County Hospital in Orlando, FL. He was born on October 12, 1945, in New Bern, NC to the late Perry and Pearl (nee Probert) Stricker. On June 18, 1966, he married Lois Lana (nee Best) Stricker, who survives.

Ramsae graduated Okawville, IL high school and served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1968 to 1970 with duty in Okinawa. He graduated McKendree College with a BA in Music and Webster University where he received his Masters Degree in Hospital Administration. Ramsae served as Former Administrative Director at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL before retiring as Director of Facility Management at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, IL. In his free time, he enjoyed bird watching, photography, reading and spending time with his family, especially on the beach.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother John Stricker.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a sister Lynn (Doane) Borrenpohl of Okawville, IL. His children: Michael P. (Dianne) Stricker, Fountain Hills, AZ; Beth L. (Gene) Fisher, Okawville, IL; Alana K. (David) DeCurtis, Windenmere, FL; and Ryan E. (Melissa) Stricker, Pocahontas, IL. His grandchildren; Jessica Stricker, Brett Stricker, Jennifer Stricker, Ashley DeCurtis, Tahla DeCurtis, Alexa DeCurtis, Brady Stricker, Delaney Stricker, Oliver Stricker, Jared Fisher, Jason Fisher, Christopher Fisher, Chad Fisher and Nicole Bauserman. His great grandchildren: Robert Fisher, Garrett Fisher, Jensen Fisher, Maysen Fisher, Avery Fisher, Charlotte Fisher, Dalton Fisher, Bohdi Fisher, Colton Bauserman, Caiden Bauserman and Charles Bauserman.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ramsae’s name to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

A Celebration of his life will be held at Michael’s Restaurant, Highland, IL on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 2 pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com for the Stricker family.