Rev. Michael Robert McFarland, 66, was called to his eternal rest on August 10, 2023. He was at home in Opelika, AL surrounded by his wife and three sons.

Michael was born on Jan 29, 1957 in Mulberry Grove, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Esta and Bernice McFarland and brothers Eldon and Dale McFarland. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Brenda McFarland, sons Samuel (Weaverville, NC), Luke (Opelika, AL) and Micah (Opelika, AL), and “brother” Rev. James P. Butler (Somerset, MA).

Michael attended Greenville College in IL and then Princeton Theological Seminary in NJ. He went on to earn a Master of Divinity from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO and a Doctor of Ministry from Concordia Theological Seminary, Ft. Wayne, IN. He faithfully served as a Lutheran Pastor for 40 years in Montgomery, AL; Irving, TX; and Asheville, NC, touching and enriching the lives of countless people during that time. Michael served as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserves and retired as a Lt. Col. after 28 years.

A Memorial Service to honor Michael’s life will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023, 11:00 am EST at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Asheville, NC. The service will also be live streamed via https://emmanuelavl.online.church/

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to American Cancer Society.