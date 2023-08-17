Reva Smith

Reva Virginia (McCray) Smith passed peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday morning August 16, 2023. Reva was born to Josephine and Earnest McCray Sr. January 14, 1934 in Hillview Illinois. She was preceded in death by all 10 of her siblings, Don, Lee Roy, Herbert, Charles, Earnest Jr., Wilma, Ruby, Ola, Opal and Bernece, her spouse of 56 years, John “Bill” Smith, daughter Shelly, grandchildren; Angie, Cissy and great grandchild, Mathew.



Her legacy continues in her surviving family; children; Roger (Susan) Smith of Greenville, Sandra (Bill) Baxter of Kentucky and Rhonda (Greg deceased) Ford of Colorado. Grandchildren; Christopher Baxter, Rachel (Mark) Lewis, Holly Smith, Nicholas (Brittany) Smith, Kindra (Dustin) Ford, Kyle (Shannon) Ford, Tyler (Bekah) Ford. Great Grandchildren; Isaac, Trista, Tyson, Eliza, Alyvia, Haydn, Christopher, Isabella, Nathaniel, Alexander, Lucy, Zoey, Levi, Jackson, Zeek, Remmi and Josephine. One great great grandchild, AJ.



Reva was a member of the Free Methodist church and lived a life dedicated to her Savior Jesus Christ.

She had the gift of hospitality and serving others. She worked at Utlaut Memorial hospital, Bond County health department, and many private homes providing compassion and care to patients and families before retiring. She was involved with Hospice for over 30 years. In her 60’s she fulfilled a lifelong dream by returning to school and achieving her GED.



Reva will be dearly missed by family and friends. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, near are far. Family was a treasure to her.



Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m Saturday, August 19, 2023, until the service at 12:00 Noon Saturday, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center or Durley Camp.

We thank Greenville Nursing and Rehab for the care and support to our family during Reva’s residency there. Also, our family is grateful for the gift of those from Vitas Hospice Care and the compassion and kindness to our family.