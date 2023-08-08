Roger B. Kohrmann, age 86, of Germantown, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born September 28, 1936 in Bartelso, a son of the late Gertrude, nee Winter, and Joseph Kohrmann Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Florence (Richard) Jansen, Lorraine (Pete) Linnemann, Mildred (Raymond) Boeckmann, Mary Jane (Edward “Artie”) Thoele, Marilyn (Virgil) Beckmann, and Carolyn (Cletus “Skeets”) Holtmann; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Clara Kohrmann, Sep Brueggemann, and Diane Kohrmann.

Roger is survived by his siblings, Robert Kohrmann of Albers, Marcella “Sally” Brueggemann of Germantown, Joseph Kohrmann, Jr. of Germantown, and JoAnn (Jim) Haake of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger formerly worked at Hunter Packing Company in East St. Louis as a meat cutter and was also a custodian for St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality in Germantown.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. Thomas Lugge presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, August 11, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Cemetery and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

