Sandra Sue Schoeck, age 82 of St. Jacob, IL, died Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Thursday, January 9, 1941, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Arnold and Virginia (nee Lee) Mauck.

On Saturday, July 4, 1964, she married Norman O. Schoeck in Lebanon, IL, who passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2016.

She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL. She was also a member of Madison County Home Extension for many years..

Mrs. Schoeck was a Lebanon High School graduate in 1959. She graduated from Barnes School of Nursing in 1963. Sandy worked at Barnes Hospital for several years. She previously owned Sandy’s Restaurant, at the corner of Rt. 4 and Rt. 40 from 1990 to 2000. She enjoys doing puzzles, reading, crocheting, and baking cakes. She enjoyed activities with her grandchildren. She had lived on the family farm “forever”. That’s where she raised “three outstanding sons”.

Survivors include:

Son – Keith A. (Michelle) Schoeck, MO

Son – Kirk A. (Cheryl) Schoeck, Charles City, IA

Son – Kent A. (Lisa) Schoeck, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Mackenzie Schoeck, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Nicholas Schoeck, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Avery Schoeck, Charles City, IA

Grandchild – Joshua Schoeck, Charles City, IA

Grandchild – Zachary Schoeck, Charles City, IA

Sister-In-Law – Pam Mauck, Trenton, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Arnold Mauck – Died 5/19/1968

Mother – Virginia (nee Lee) Mauck – Died 7/14/1998

Husband – Norman O. Schoeck – Died 11/13/2016

Brother – Thomas E. “Ted” Mauck – Died 3/18/2015

Brother – Ronald E. Mauck – Died 3/09/2005

Sister – Dixie E. Reiss – Died 1/07/2001

Cousin – Diane Fribbs – Died 3/02/2003

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private service will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

In lieu of flower, the family request memorial donations to Hitz Memorial Home, Alhambra, IL.