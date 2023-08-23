Sandy L. Kohlbrecher, age 86, of Trenton, passed away peacefully at Revela Assisted Living on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. She was born on March 29, 1937, in Breese, Illinois, a daughter of the late Richard and Emilie (nee Schoene) Harpstrite.

Sandy’s life was marked by a deep and abiding love that began on September 1, 1956, when she married her high school sweetheart, Jerome ”Jerry” Alphonse Kohlbrecher, in Trenton. They shared a remarkable journey together, celebrating 59 years of marriage before Jerry’s passing on March 24, 2017.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly (Terry) Grimm of O’Fallon; devoted sons, Kurtis (Brenda) Kohlbrecher and Kent Kohlbrecher, both of Trenton; cherished grandchildren, Stacey (Chris) Barton, Brent (Rachel Means) Grimm, Kyle (Sienna Floutsakos) Kohlbrecher, Makala (friend Kyle Kidd) Kohlbrecher, Brendan (Katlyn Bullington) Kohlbrecher, Brittany (Aden) Cesmat, Blake (friend Nia) Kohlbrecher, and Brooke (friend Kyle Corley) Kohlbrecher; adored great-grandchildren, Mckenzie Grimm, Max and Emmie Barton, Nash Cesmat, and Harrison Kohlbrecher; and a beloved sister, Patricia (nee Harpstrite) Davis of Trenton. Throughout her life, Sandy wore many hats with grace and passion. She was a dedicated homemaker, finding joy in creating a warm and welcoming environment for her family. In addition, she embarked on a career selling Deborah Dow Jewelry, becoming a familiar face to many. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she was an active member of the Christian community, engaging in Bible Study and nurturing her spiritual journey.

Sandy’s giving spirit extended beyond her immediate circles. She was a shining example of community involvement, participating in the Friendly Neighbor Welcome Wagon and providing unwavering support to the Western Clinton County Senior Services. Her kindness knew no bounds as she volunteered her time and brought joy to residents of various nursing homes through her piano performances, leaving an indelible mark on those she touched. Even in her later years at Revela Assisted Living, she continued to share her musical talents on the piano.

Her creativity knew no bounds, finding expression through crafting and capturing the essence of love and care in her handmade afghans, which became treasured gifts to her loved ones. Sandy’s adventurous spirit also led her to the waters, where she enjoyed boating and the great outdoors through camping.

A celebration of Sandy’s Life will take place Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Tom Rankin and Steve Kunz officiating.

Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Clinton County Snack Pack Program and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.