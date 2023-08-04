Shirley Campbell, 91, of Cape Girardeau, MO passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Saint Francis Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Brimer) Parks. She married Ruben D. Campbell, Jr. in Granite City, IL on July 15, 1949, and they were blessed with 60 years together before his death in July of 2009.

Shirley worked a wide array of jobs over the years. Her very first job was at a purse factory in St. Louis, then for Southwest Bell Telephone as an operator, and a Stanley Products sales representative, both in Granite City. She also worked as a clerk at Woolworths and P.N. Hirsh in Greenville, she was an Avon representative in California and Illinois, owned and operated her own beauty shop in Mulberry Grove, DeMoulin’s in Greenville, and for eleven and a half years, a ward clerk at Fair Oaks Nursing Home.

She also dedicated her time and talents to the Lord. She was a long-time member of the Mulberry Grove First Baptist Church and a recent member of Crossroads Church in Jackson, MO. Over the years, she served as a Sunday school teacher for adults and children, Sunday school superintendent, church treasurer, secretary, board member, and a greeter. She was also a W.M.U. leader and Rehoboth Association W.M.U. president.

While those were all rewarding roles, she had the greatest influence as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her greatest joy in life was being able to spend time with her family, loving them, watching them grow and flourish.

She also loved anything that sparkled, Christmas, gospel music, Elvis Presley, cheesecake, Dr. Pepper, and arguably was the greatest St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan of all time!

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Jerry Parks, Mary Helen Harnetiaux and Wanda Bradley. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Campbell and Sandra Dothager, both of Cape Girardeau, MO; grandchildren, Crystal (Matt) Britt of Cape Girardeau, MO, Robert Mills of New York, NY, Douglas Mills of Aurora, CO, and Mary Kim (Stephen) Loeffler of St. Peters, MO; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Makenzie, Jaden, Tytus, Scarlett, Jaxson, Brayden, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her very much.

Visitation: Monday, August 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm., at the First Baptist Church, 111 East 2nd St., Mulberry Grove, IL 62262.

Funeral: 12:00 pm., following the visitation.

Burial: Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL, following the funeral.

Memorials may be made to: Mount Auburn Cemetery Association, c/o Bradford National Bank, Att. Penny Slatton, 100 College Avenue, Greenville, Illinois 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley Funeral Home in Greenville with the arrangements.

Please visit https://assalleyfuneralhomes.com/ to share memories or offer condolences to the family.