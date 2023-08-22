SMSgt. Joseph Alan Pariseau, USAF, Ret., age 78, of Breese, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at his residence.

He was born May 1, 1945 in East Hereford, Quebec, Canada, a son of the late Horace and Pauline, nee Grondin, Pariseau.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vincent and Clara, nee Wolters, Niemann; and brother-in-law, Mark Niemann.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Judith Pariseau, nee Niemann, of Breese, whom he married February 24, 1968 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; children, Denise (Vincent) Williams of Roscoe, Diana (Tony) Keys of Oklahoma City, OK, and Curtis Pariseau of Carlyle; grandchildren, Kari (Eric) Woodruff, Abigail Keys and Mia Keys; greatgrandson, Armin Woodruff; siblings, John (Mary Ellen) Pariseau of Dalton, MA, Richard (Marcella) Pariseau of Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, and JoAnn Pariseau of Newport, VT; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jane (Tom) Lohman of Manhattan, KS, Virgil Niemann of Breese, Ed (Pat) Niemann of Breese, and Joyce Niemann of Aviston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joseph’s remarkable military career spanned over thirty-two years in the United States Air Force. He served with honor and distinction, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He dedicated his active duty from July 1965 to May

1969 and continued his service in the United States Air Force Reserves from January 1970 to October 1997. Joseph’s commitment took him to South Vietnam from May 1968 to May 1969, and later, he served as a Med Tech on a C-9 aircraft at Scott Airforce Base. Notable among his service were his contributions to “Operation Homecoming,” aiding in the retrieval of POWs from Vietnam at Travis AFB in California in October 1973, and his involvement in “Operation Baby Lift” from April 4 to May 6, 1975, assisting in the airlift of 949 orphans from Vietnam to the United States. He also answered the call for “Operation Desert Storm,” serving active duty from January to May 1991. Joseph was a Purple Heart Recipient and actively participated in numerous critical missions, including assisting with the emergency TWA landing on August 23, 1987, at Scott Air Force Base, where he played a pivotal role in transporting patients to St. Louis by ambus.

In addition to his military service, Joseph contributed his skills and compassion to various roles, serving as a former EMT for Breese Ambulance Service and a former mail carrier in Belleville and East St. Louis Post Offices. He was a devoted member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese, as well as an integral part of the Breese American Legion Post 252, where he served as Past Commander twice, Adjutant, Board of Directors member, and former Chairman of the Queen of Hearts Drawing. His community involvement extended to the Clinton County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269, St. Joseph’s Hospital as a volunteer, Clinton County Historical Society as Past President, and the Highland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5694. Joseph found joy in simple pleasures, enjoying card games, particularly euchre, visits to the YMCA, and exploring new destinations through travel.

Memorial Service will be Monday, August 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and again Monday, August 28, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.