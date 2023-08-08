William J. “Bill” Timmermann, age 90, of Breese, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Breese, one day shy of his 91th birthday.

He was born August 7, 1932 in Breese, a son of the late William T. and Margaret, nee Werth, Timmermann. He married Janet M. “Jenny”, nee Hollenkamp, Wade on November 2, 1991 at St. Felicitas Catholic Church in Beaver Prairie and she preceded him in death on April 18, 2006.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Norbert Timmermann and Harold Timmermann; and niece, Jane Absheer.

Bill is survived by his nieces and nephews, Tom (Betty) Timmermann, Steve (Karen) Timmermann, Melinda (Jim) Schneider, James (Jean) Timmermann, Penny (Robert) Foley, John (Barbara) Timmermann, Joseph (Phyllis) Timmermann, Jeff Timmermann, Jerry (Judy) Timmermann, Timothy (Michelle) Timmermann, Bill (Brenda) Timmermann, and Larry Absheer; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; step-daughter, Debbie (Gary) Grapperhaus; step-son, Randy (Liz) Wade; step-grandchildren, Shannon (Joe) Rickhoff, Brandon (Julie) Wade, Ashley (Luke) Hollenkamp, Rachel (Caleb) Curry, Brian (Tracey) Hubbard, Stephanie (Sandy) Jones, Amanda (Doug) Murphy, Dawn (Nathan) Powell, Garett (Haleigh) Grapperhaus; and first-cousins, Lois (Maurice) Koesterer, Jane (Dr. Richard Falter) Werth, Clara Ann (Dr. Richard McGonigle, deceased) Werth, and Dr. Joseph A. (Jean) Werth.

He graduated from yesteryear St. Augustine Grade School and St. Dominic’s High School where he played basketball and baseball. He went on to earn a degree in business at the School of Commerce at the University of Notre Dame. At Notre Dame, he made the freshman baseball team as a walk on, left-handed pitcher. His pitching career ended at the end of his sophomore year due to a shoulder injury.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army fulfilling his military obligation and completed his basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was then assigned to a 5-month training program at Army Comm Intelligence School at Fort Holabird, Baltimore, Maryland. He completed this assignment earning designation of Special Agent. He was assigned to an office-residence at Yokohama, Japan. His primary duties consisted of monitoring the handling of classified information and conducting background investigations for the Department of Army Civilians and Military Personnel for the purpose of granting security clearance, to handle classified information.

His working career was in the insurance industry in St. Louis as an Underwriting Manager specializing in commercial property and casualty insurance. He joined the Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869 serving as Grand Knight and achieving star council award. He also served the State Deputy as the District Deputy for a fouryear term and also served a four-year term on the board of the Columbian Association. He won the first Knights of Columbus Spelling bee on the Breese council in 1946. For this reason, he thinks he inherited a job of spelling bee chairman, which he held for some 20 years.

Bill and Jenny’s marriage was filled with winter trips to Florida for exhibition baseball games and trips to Derby Lane Dog Track in St. Petersburg. They went on several cruises with their group of friends and made occasional trips to the casino. They shared fifteen wonderful years of marriage together.

Bill was an ardent fan of Notre Dame football and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. His life was full of great interest in the economy, political environment, and the stock market. In 1988, Germantown Trust and Savings Bank constructed a building in Breese where he was elected to serve on the board of directors for fourteen years.

He was a life-long member of St. Augustine’s Parish where he sang in the choir for many years and later in life, he was an adult mass server for a short period of time. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society, Sorin Society of the University of Notre Dame, and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Bishop Althoff Assembly.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding and Deacon Jay Fowler assisting.

Interment will follow at St. DominicSt. Augustine Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

The Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869 will visit the funeral home Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to All Saints Academy and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.