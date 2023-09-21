Barbara Jo (Hemken) Whitworth, 44, of New Douglas, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Barbara was born February 10, 1979, in Litchfield, the daughter of Paul E. and Mary Jo (Randle) Hemken, Sr. She graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1997. Barbara married Michael E. Whitworth on September 29, 2012, at the Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, and they have enjoyed nearly eleven years of marriage.

Barbara loved the water, camping, and 4-Wheeler riding, but her passion was music. Barbara especially enjoyed listening to 105.7 “The Point”, where she won several call-in contests. Family and friends would often hear her call in as “Barb from New Douglas”. Of all Barbara’s interests, she devoted as much time as possible to her daughters and Michael. She loved her family deeply, and she was loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her infant twin brothers, James and Joseph Hemken; maternal grandparents, Kenny and Opal Randle; and paternal grandparents, Leslie and Dorothy Hemken.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Michael E. Whitworth of New Douglas; daughters, Cassandra Kenetzer of Livingston, Allison Kenetzer of Benld, and Kirielle Kovaly of Livingston; parents, Mary Jo and Paul E. Hemken, Sr. of Sorento; brothers, Eldon (fiancée, Karen) Hemken of Sorento, and Rev. Daniel (wife, Kim) Hemken of Clay Center, KS; mother-in-law, Donna Lockhart of New Douglas; father-in-law, Danny Whitworth of Alhambra; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the funeral home with Rev. Daniel Hemken officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Sorento Presbyterian Church, 109 W. Taylor Street, Sorento, IL 62086.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Barbara, or to offer condolences to her family.