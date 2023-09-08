Betty J. Legier, 85, of Highland, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Highland.

She was born on October 11, 1937, in Highland, IL, to John and Melba (nee Buettikoffer) Becker. Betty married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Legier, on October 5, 1957, at the United Church of Christ in Marine, IL.

Betty has lived in the Highland area for most of her life. She grew up on her family farm in Marine, IL, and moved to Highland after she got married. Betty graduated from Highland High School and attended Greenville College for a year. She was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, where she served in the Women’s Guild.

Betty enjoyed playing canasta with her friends, later forming a group at Cedarhurst playing rummikub. She had a green thumb, taking pride in her rose bushes and tending her flower gardens. After her husband’s retirement, Betty and Dick started traveling across the United States in an RV with the Holiday Ramblers Club and loved to go sailing on their boat at Carlyle Lake.

A strong, determined, hardworking woman, Betty put her heart into everything she did.

She was very organized, keeping her home nice and neat, and sharp minded. Betty was always concerned about everyone else before herself, having a sweet and loving nature. An amazing mother and grandmother, Betty absolutely adored her granddaughters and great grandson and will be missed deeply. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard “Dick” Legier; parents, John and Melba Becker; two poodles, Bridgette and Gidgette.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Alan) Wilson; granddaughters, Rebecca “Becky” (Kevin) Marema, Rachel (Jeremy) Massa, Hannah Wilson; great grandson, Jacob Massa; and sister, Joan Gibbs.

Memorial donations may be made to the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, or to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation in Chicago, IL.

Visitation: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, at the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:00 am, at the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL

Clergy: Pastor Bill Kapp

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL