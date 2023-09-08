Danny J. Lake, age 65, of Centralia, formerly of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was born on April 25, 1958, in Breese, the son of Frederick “Fred” and Rose Mary (Woltering) Lake Jr. He married Carolyn Ann Engelhardt and later divorced. He married Melanie Lynn Scott in November of 1999, in Pigeon Forge, TN and she preceded him in death on May 29, 2007.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister, Mary Lake, and his aunt and uncle, who were also his godparents, Ralph and Margaret Lake.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Lake of Carlyle; step-daughter, Stephanie Youtz of Huey; special friend, Brenda Berning; two sisters, Pat Emery of Carlyle and Paula Anglen and husband Mike of Sandoval; a granddaughter, Chloe Essington; two great-grandchildren: Karsyn Bryan and Kamryn Essington; nephews: Brad Emery and wife Vici, and Zach Emery and wife Tudy; his fur son Fred and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Danny was a 1976 graduate of Carlyle High School; soon after graduating, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1976 until 1981 and was honorably discharged as a Corporal. After the military, he started his career with the Illinois Department of Corrections and retired after 20 years.

He then started a second career with Conway Trucking in Central City, Kentucky, and eventually retired.

Danny, better known as “Puddles” or “Thunder” by many of his friends and family, was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He loved riding his motorcycle, shooting pool in many leagues around Clinton County, and signing karaoke every chance he could.

Graveside services will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle with full military rights accorded.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 and on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials in memory of Danny are suggested to the American Cancer Society, SSM Hospice, or the Lake family with checks payable to Brandon Lake and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to the Lake family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.