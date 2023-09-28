Darlene Marie Nicholas, age 89 of Marine, IL, died Monday, September 25, 2023, at her residence in Marine, IL.

She was born on Thursday, November 9, 1933, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Lester and Ethel (nee Fleet) Beatty.

On Saturday, June 20, 1953, she married Andrew Robert Nicholas at Granite City, Illinois, who passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 1985.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Granite City, IL.

Mrs. Nicholas was born in Granite City, IL. She grew up in that area and attended Granite City High School and graduated in 1951. She lived in Granite City, IL; Saginaw, Michigan; Collinsville, IL; Troy, IL and in Marine, IL from 1970 to 2001. She worked with her daughter at K-9 Groom Room, Troy, IL for some 18 years. She retired from SIUE as a secretary in school of nursing in 1984. In her retirement, she volunteered at Charles Gravius Memorial Library in Marine, IL. She enjoyed reading Steven King novels and read the complete collection of his novels. She enjoyed traveling all over the USA, especially to the Black Hills, Mardi Gras, and train trip to San Francisco. She often traveled with her cousin Marta. She collected butterflies, figurines, puzzle books and she also enjoyed the New Orleans Saints football team.

Survivors include: Children – Mark A. (Peggy) Nicholas, Maryville, IL; Kelly J. (Dale) Nemeth, Troy, IL; Lori P. Marron, Collinsville, IL; Kristie A. (Special Friend Kenneth E. Moss) Plantz, Marine, IL; Grandchildren – Brittany; Casie; Hillary; Dave; Andrew; Holly; Great Grandchildren – Grant; Owen; Ivy; Eli; Harper; Adrian; Gwendolyn; Very Special Cousin – Marta Landis, Granite City, IL; Very Special Family Friend – Nancy Autry, Marine, IL

She was preceded in death by: Father – Lester C. Beatty; Mother – Ethel R. M. Beatty Long (nee Fleet); Husband – Andrew R. Nicholas – Died 1/22/1985; Son-In-Law – Gwain Marron – Died

6/14/2019; Brothers – Coleman Beatty; William Thomas

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, October 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL, with Father John P. Beveridge, Parochial Administrator, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Marine, IL, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Gravius Memorial Library, Marine, IL.