David B. “DJ” Dapkus, Jr., age 42 of Berkeley, MO, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at his home in Berkeley, MO.

He was born on Saturday, November 22, 1980, in Highland, IL, the son of David and Linda (nee Keefer) Dapkus.

He was a former member of the Elks Lodge #2678, Cedar Hill, MO..

David was born and grew up in Highland, IL. He graduated from Highland High School in 1999. He moved to Alabama for five years and then moved back to Highland, IL. Recently moved to St. Louis area, and has lived there for the last six years. His specialty was building custom decks as a “Artist Deck Builder” and built many decks in the St. Louis area. “DJ” enjoyed watching Alabama football, boating, dogs (above all his companion “Gyps”), animals, cars, barbeque and breakfast. He loved the water and water recreation. He never met a stranger and had a wonderful personality.

Survivors include:

Father – David B. Dapkus, Sr., Highland, IL

Mother – Linda S. Dapkus (nee Keefer), Highland, IL

Daughter – Emerson Blu Dapkus, Highland, IL

Son – Jaxon Dapkus Chambers, Hillsboro, IL

Son – Rylan Dapkus Chambers, Hillsboro, IL

Sister – Jennifer S. (Jeremy) Smith, North Pole, AK.

He was preceded in death by:

Paternal Grandparents – Pete J. and Virginia W. (nee Nicolides) Dapkus

Maternal Grandparents – Roy and Betty (nee Black) Keefer.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial contributions maybe made to the Family.