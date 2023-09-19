Dorothy M. Deibert, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Sunday, February 7, 1932, daughter of Orville and Pearl (nee Maurer) Strebel.

On Saturday, December 12, 1959, she married Clarence W. Deibert at E & R Church, Grantfork, Illinois, who passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2016.

She was a of volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital, Madison County Election Judge, and a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Dorothy was born in Highland, IL and was a1950 graduate of Highland High School. She worked at the Brown Shoe Company office, Kayser Drug Store, Belleville Journal Newspaper, and Pamida in Belleville. After her marriage, she stayed at home with her children and helped her husband with the farm they had purchased. Dorothy enjoyed bowling, doing needlepoint, and reading books by John Grisham and Sidney Sheldon. She especially enjoyed the time she spent walking with her long-time friend, Carol Hundsdorfer.

Survivors include: Daughter – Nancy A. (Stephen) Casper, Highland, IL; Son – James S. Deibert, Trenton, IL; Son – John D. (Significant Other Jennifer Pfister) Deibert, Highland, IL; Grandchild – Daniel T. (Significant Other Justine Ulrich) Deibert, St. Louis, MO; Grandchild – Jeremy S. (Significant Other Tami Jakel) Goebel, Highland, IL; Grandchild – Jennifer M. Morstain, Alton, IL; Grandchild – Laura A. (Jason) Reiling, Highland, IL; Grandchild – Andrew S. (Significant Other Sheri Allen) Casper, Highland, IL; Grandchild – Emily M. (Significant Other Adam Elliott) Casper, Pocahontas, IL; Great Grandchild – Abigail L. Casper, Highland, IL; Great Grandchild – Allison E. Reiling, Highland, IL; Great Grandchild – Kaleigh E. Casper, Highland, IL; Great Grandchild – Laynei A. Casper, Highland, IL; Great Grandchild – Ruby M. Goebel.

She was preceded in death by: Father – Orville J. Strebel – Died 12/24/1988; Mother – Pearl L. Strebel (nee Maurer) – Died 5/03/2009; Husband – Clarence W. “Wuzzey” Deibert – Died 5/28/2016; First Husband – Dennis P. Haller – Died 9/02/1956; Daughter-In-Law – Maria Deibert (nee Steinman) – Died 8/03/2015; Sister – Judith A. Ernst – Died 11/18/2008.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.