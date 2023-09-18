Ettamae Garcia-Lien, age 96, of Breese, and formerly of Beckemeyer and Arvada, CO, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born on September 8, 1927, in Posey, a daughter of the late Edward and Irene Koehler, nee Gallatin.

In addition to her parents, Ettamae was preceded in death by her first husband, John Garcia, whom she married in 1948 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle and who died May 20, 1971; step-granddaughter, Nichole Lien; siblings, Richard (Frances) Koehler and Peggy Koehler, and sisters-in-law, Donna Lien, and Marian Bond.

Ettamae is survived by her loving husband, Hilmer Lien, of Breese, whom she married in 1975, in Belleville; children, Susan Ratermann, Michael (Vicki) Garcia, and Karen (Dan) Becker, all of Breese; step-children, Michael (Rob) Lien of Minneapolis, MN, Patrick Lien of LaPorte, CO, and Barry (Claudia) Lien of Ft. Worth, TX; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerald Lien of Flom, MN, Irene (Julian) Gudding, and Carolyn Kregi, all of Moorhead, MN; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Ettamae dedicated 22 years of her life to her career as a supervisor in accounting at Scott Air Force Base. Her commitment and hard work left an indelible mark on those she served alongside. She was a faithful member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese and a former member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Beckemeyer. Her compassionate nature shone through her membership with the Beckemeyer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1227 and long-time volunteer work with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary.

Beyond her professional and volunteer pursuits, Ettamae had a zest for life. She found joy in the art of quilting and knitting, and the simple pleasure of a walk around Lake Arbor in Arvada, CO. Ettamae’s spirit came alive on the dance floor, and she could often be found swaying to the rhythm of her favorite music. Above all, her family, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren brought her the most joy, especially attending any of their sporting events.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Beckemeyer.

Visitation will be Friday, September 22, 2023 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Lights for Scholarship and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.