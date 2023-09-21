Harold P. Gilomen, age 88 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Sunday, September 1, 1935, in Highland, IL, the son of Benjamin and Irma (nee Lorenz) Gilomen. On Saturday, August 10, 1957, he married Sandra J. Gilomen, nee Beard, at Pocahontas, IL, who passed away on Thursday, March 13, 2014.

He was a member of IBEW #649; Highland Masonic Lodge #583; Scottish Rite Bodies of Southern Illinois, Belleville; Ma-Cli-Bo Shrine Club (Circus Unit); and Ainad Temple Shriner.

Harry was born in Highland and grew up in the community. He was a 1953 graduate of Highland High School. He served with the US Army from 1954-1956 with duty in France. Harry was an electrician with IBEW #649 with a 60 year service pin. He and his wife, Sandy, operated Sandy & Harry’s Strawberry Farm (over 10 acres of strawberries) for some 27 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing and the parade unit of Ma-Cli-Bo Shriners. He also liked to deer and rabbit hunt . Harry always had a big garden.

Survivors include: Son – Ronnie G. (Diane) Gilomen, Highland, IL; Son – Gary G. Gilomen, Farina, IL; Grandchild – Jessica M. (Tim) Warnecke, Highland, IL; Grandchild – Eric J. (Significant Other Sarah Wuebbles) Gilomen , Tamalco, IL; Grandchild – Briana M. (Fiancé Brandon Saunchegaw) Gilomen, Baldwin, MO; Grandchild – Brett G. (Significant Other Mallory Rutz) Gilomen, Pocahontas, IL; Great Grandchild – Trevor M. Warnecke, Highland, IL; Great Grandchild – Jemma J. Warnecke, Highland, IL; Brother – James Gilomen, Trenton, IL; Brother – Earl Gilomen, Highland, IL; Brother – Floyd (Mary) Gilomen, Highland, IL; Sister-In-Law – Ramona J. Gilomen, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by: Father – Benjamin C. Gilomen – Died 12/19/1974; Mother – Irma N. Gilomen (nee Lorenz) – Died 2/04/1994; Wife – Sandra J. Gilomen (nee Beard) – Died 3/13/2014; Brother – Raymond B. Gilomen – Died 2/04/1998; Sister – Carol I. Kreutzberg – Died 6/28/2008; Sister – Eileen E. Buske – Died 10/21/2017; Brother – Glen J. Gilomen – Died 8/20/2021; Sister-In-Law – Clara F. Gilomen – Died 3/07/2006; Sister-In-Law – Bonnie Gilomen- Died 3/26/1999; Brother-In-Law – Harry Kreutzberg – Died 1/02/2015; Brother-In-Law – Lester Buske – Died 9/22/1995; Sister-In-Law – Bernice M. Gilomen – Died 2/01/2020.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Scott Busacker, pastor, at Hope Lutheran Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ma-Cli-Bo Shriners for Shriners Hospitals for Children.